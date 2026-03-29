<p>Dhekiajuli (Assam): Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Sunday asserted that the BJP government has stopped infiltration in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> in the last 10 years, but this is "not enough", as each illegal immigrant must be sent back to their countries.</p><p>Addressing a poll rally in Dhekiajuli assembly constituency in Sonitpur district, he accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states to "protect infiltrators".</p><p>''Rahul Gandhi and company are opposing SIR to protect infiltrators," he alleged.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | He should be chargesheeted for past deeds: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah's 'charge sheet' against TMC govt.<p>Claiming that "Assam state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect infiltrators", the BJP leader asked him to clarify his stand on the issue.</p><p>''The Congress, during its rule, did not take the nation's security seriously, and encouraged terrorists from Pakistan to kill people in our country," he alleged.</p><p>Shah claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tough stand against terrorists.</p><p>"The BJP government has stopped infiltration in Assam, but this is not enough. Each illegal immigrant must be sent back," Shah said.</p><p>He urged the people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections to make Himanta Biswa Sarma the chief minister again so that Assam is made infiltrator-free, and peace and development are ensured.</p><p>Elections to the 126 assembly constituencies will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled on May 4.</p>