Assam's 2026 Assembly elections see BJP and Congress clash over 'suraksha' with contrasting visions of identity and security.

Key points

• BJP's security narrative The BJP, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, frames 'suraksha' around protecting Sanatani Hindus and indigenous communities, citing eviction drives and CAA implementation as key achievements.

• Congress' inclusive vision The Congress counters with 'restoring Bor Axom', an inclusive, secular vision for Assam, accusing the BJP of religious polarisation and corruption.

• Leadership battle The election is a direct contest between Sarma (BJP) and Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), with Gogoi framing a win as revenge for his father Tarun Gogoi's 2016 defeat.

• Alliance dynamics The BJP has strengthened ties with AGP and BPF, while the Congress has allied with Raijor Dal and AJP, avoiding the AIUDF to shed its 'pro-Muslim' tag.