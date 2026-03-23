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Assam's 2026 Assembly elections see BJP and Congress clash over 'suraksha' with contrasting visions of identity and security.
Key points
• BJP's security narrative
The BJP, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, frames 'suraksha' around protecting Sanatani Hindus and indigenous communities, citing eviction drives and CAA implementation as key achievements.
• Congress' inclusive vision
The Congress counters with 'restoring Bor Axom', an inclusive, secular vision for Assam, accusing the BJP of religious polarisation and corruption.
• Leadership battle
The election is a direct contest between Sarma (BJP) and Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), with Gogoi framing a win as revenge for his father Tarun Gogoi's 2016 defeat.
• Alliance dynamics
The BJP has strengthened ties with AGP and BPF, while the Congress has allied with Raijor Dal and AJP, avoiding the AIUDF to shed its 'pro-Muslim' tag.
• Development vs unfulfilled promises
The BJP highlights cash incentives like Orunodoi and industrial investments, while the Congress alleges mismanagement and unfulfilled promises like ST status for ethnic communities.
Key statistics
40 lakh
Women beneficiaries of Orunodoi scheme
22 to 26
Muslim-dominated constituencies post-delimitation
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Published 23 March 2026, 03:15 IST