<p>On Monday, Lok Sabha MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaurav-gogoi">Gaurav Gogoi</a> posed a challenge to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> to deny the claims, regarding his wife allegedly holding multiple passports and properties abroad, under oath on the Bhagavad Gita.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons after an election rally in Assam's Raha, the state Congress president questioned Sarma, asking whether he was hiding business interests and assets abroad while spreading "falsehoods" about political rivals.</p><p>"I told this yesterday, and I am again repeating it now -- I can say under an oath on the Bhagavad Gita that I don't have any property in London as alleged by Sarma. Can he do that? I challenge him to come to a common place and to do the same under an oath on the Bhagavad Gita," Gogoi stated.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress concocted allegations against my wife using false info from Pakistani social media group: Assam CM.<p>A day after Congress leaders Gogoi and Pawan Khera sought to know whether Sarma's wife has owns property in Dubai, three foreign passports, or has placed assets in shell companies, or has companies in the United States, Sarma on Monday morning claimed the opposition party had fabricated the charges using false information from a Pakistani social media group.</p><p>He asserted that if such properties were not declared in the election affidavit, Sarma could not now accept their existence, as it would lead to the cancellation of his candidature.</p><p>"The questions are simple -- does your wife possess a Golden Visa for Dubai? Do you or any family member own property there? Is the Golden visa on an Indian passport? Does any family member of Himanta Biswa Sarma operate a business in a foreign country?</p><p>"Has Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed his or his family's wealth and properties abroad in his election affidavit? Sarma should welcome an investigation if he has nothing to hide," Gogoi asserted.</p><p>He assured that if the Congress comes to power in Assam, it would pursue investigations into Sarma's alleged undisclosed foreign holdings and business operations.</p><p>"Legal action will be taken against all illegal properties, businesses and networks linked to him," Gogoi said.</p><p>At a press conference in Guwahati in the morning, Sarma said these charges have been made to influence the poll results, which is "punishable under the law".</p><p>He also alleged that the documents the Congress used to make the allegations against his wife were sourced from a social media group "Pakistanis in Ajman", and her photo was morphed on a lost passport of a person from that country.</p><p>The CM said his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma has filed a police complaint against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera against the allegations.</p><p>Khera on Sunday alleged that Sarma's wife has three passports of the UAE, Egypt and Antigua-Barbuda, two properties in Dubai and assets in shell companies in the US.</p>