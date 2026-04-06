Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Swear on Bhagavad Gita': Gaurav Gogoi dares Assam CM Himanta Sarma to deny wife's multiple passports

The Assam Congress president questioned Sarma, asking whether he was hiding business interests and assets abroad.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us