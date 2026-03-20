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Assam Assembly Elections 2026| Three Gogois get together against BJP

Gaurav will have a straight fight against BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat, Akhil will contest from Sivasagar and Lurinjyoti is being fielded from Khowang.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:04 IST
BJPCongressAssamAssam politicsAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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