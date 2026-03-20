<p>Guwahati: The Opposition Congress and regional Raijor Dal has finally signed the seat sharing deal for the April 9 Assembly elections in Assam, bringing three Gogois -- Gaurav, Akhil and Lurinjyoti -- together to fight against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team.</p><p>After a lot of conflicts and blame game over seat sharing, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi on Thursday (March 19) night announced that Raijor Dal would contest in 13 seats including a friendly fight in two. </p>.Government created constitutional vacuum by failing to elect deputy speaker of Lok Sabha: Gaurav Gogoi.<p>Akhil will contest from Sivasagar, an Assamese-dominated seat in eastern Assam, from where he was elected in 2021, while he was still in jail on charges of sedition during the anti-CAA agitation. </p><p>Congress has agreed to give Dhing, a Muslim-dominated seat in central Assam. Raijor Dal earlier said the parleys over seat sharing between the two parties collapsed due to Congress' reluctance to leave the seat. </p><p>The Opposition camp now has Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), CPI (ML) and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC). Barduddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, however, is out of the Congress-led Opposition alliance.</p><p>Both AJp Raijor Dal came into being out of the anti-CAA agitation in 2020 that turned violent in Assam. </p><p>Lurinjyoti Gogoi, a former general secretary of All Assam Students' Union, heads AJP. Lurinjyoti will contest in Khowang while Gaurav will have a straight fight against former Speaker and senior BJP leader, Hitendra Nath Goswami, in Jorhat. Khowang and Jorhat are in eastern Assam. </p><p>Congress has named 88 candidates out of total 126 seats, AJP in 10 while CPI (ML) and APHLC will contest in two each. Candidates for the remaining seats have not yet been announced.</p><p>"We've decided to make some sacrifices to get together against BJP and defeat Himanta Biswa Sarma. We'll work hard together to defeat BJP and make Gaurav Gogoi the next Chief Minister," said Akhil. </p><p><strong>Three Gogois against Himanta</strong></p><p>The Congress-Raijor Dal deal brings three Gogois together--something which may add teeth to the Opposition camp in eastern Assam, where the voters belonging to the ethnic communities call the shots in most of the constituencies. Gogois are Ahoms, an ethnic community, which still dominates in several seats. BJP and its allies are confident of doing well in eastern Assam due to its "anti-infiltrator" actions including the evictions and "push backs" of the suspected illegal migrants. </p><p>The Opposition, on the other hand, is constantly trying to score points over BJP's failure to meet its pre-poll promise for Scheduled Tribe status to six more ethnic communities, including the Ahoms. </p><p>"Our fight is against the atrocities, fear and corruption of Himanta Biswa Sarma. We are quite confident that people will unseat BJP as they want to get rid of Himanta, who has only amassed wealth in the name of his family. We want to create a Notun Bor Axom (a new Greater Assam), where all communities can live in peace and unity," said Gaurav.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Snubbed by BJP, ally UPPL quits NDA; announce candidates for polls.<p>BJP, on the other hand,has finalised a deal with AGP, Bodoland People's Front but skipped United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), its ally in Bodoland since 2021. </p><p>Snubbed by BJP, UPPL decided to contest in all 15 seats under Bodoland Territorial Region and a few outside.</p>