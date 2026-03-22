Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Tussle between regional, national parties to 'safeguard' Assamese identity

The relevance of regional political parties has come under question over the years with all major such outfits, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), aligning with national parties.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 07:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us