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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | UCC to be implemented; immigrants must be sent back: Amit Shah

'Rahul Gandhi and company are opposing SIR to protect infiltrators,' he alleged.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsAmit ShahAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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