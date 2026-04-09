<p>The polling for all 126-member Assam Assembly was conducted on Thursday that saw record turnout of 85.51% till 8pm. </p><p>The turnout is likely to go up as the final poll percentage was still being compiled, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said at 8.30pm. </p>.<p>The polling was high since morning despite overcast sky and rains in some areas. The polling was recorded at 38.92 per cent by 11am and by 1pm, it went up to 59.63 per cent. By 5pm, the state registered polling of 84.42%. </p><p>A few incidents of violence were reported but the CEO office said the polling was conducted across the state in a peaceful and orderly manner.</p>.Assam Assembly elections 2026: How Assam voted in the past?.<p>The Election Commission in a statement on Thursday evening said Assam surpassed its record turnout of 84.67%, which was registered in 2016 Assembly elections. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the state had registered 82.04% polling. </p><p>Interestingly, the polling by female voters was more (85.96%) than the males (84.40%). </p><p>Poll percentage in Assam saw an upward trend since the militancy problem started decreasing about a decade ago. </p><p><strong>Parties upbeat:</strong></p><p>The highest turnout made the political parties upbeat about possible outcomes. The ruling BJP said the high turnout was a "resounding testament to the unyielding faith of the people in democratic ideals and their unwavering commitment to shaping the destiny of Assam." </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Eviction victims miss polling, many returns disappointed .<p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, "What we set out to do was not merely fight an election, but to turn it into a movement--a movement to protect our civilisational values, our culture and our land." </p><p>The Opposition Congress, however, said people came out to vote in unprecedented numbers "for a change of time." "People of Assam voted today with a hope of a new Bor Asom (greater Assam) and new leadership," Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said. "It is now the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure security of the EVMs and to conduct an accurate counting of votes on May 4." Gaurav is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time. </p><p>BJP and its allies are eyeing a third straight term while the Congress-led Opposition alliance seeks to bounce back to power after a decade. </p><p>Protection of identity of the indigenous communities and the Hindus was the main poll plank of BJP. The Congress, on the other hand, made "restoration of secularism and unity" as its slogan during the campaigns. The campaigns also witnessed rhetoric and personal attacks. </p>