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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Women outnumber men as state sees record 85.51% polling, parties see green in higher turnout

A few incidents of violence were reported but the CEO office said the polling was conducted across the state in a peaceful and orderly manner.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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