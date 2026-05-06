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Assam Assembly Elections Results 2026 | CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tenders resignation, oath-taking likely after May 11

Governor accepted the resignation and requested Sarma to act in the post till a new Chief Minister is administered oath.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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