<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Wednesday tendered his resignation as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> Chief Minister to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhawan here, two days after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and its allies registered victory for the third straight term. </p><p>The governor accepted the resignation and requested Sarma to act in the post till a new Chief Minister is administered oath. </p><p>Sarma, 57, who became the CM for the first time in 2021, told reporters that the oath taking ceremony is likely to take place after May 11. </p><p>The date for the BJP legislature party meeting will be decided by JP Nadda, the party's central observer. The meeting will decide the leader of the legislature party, who will take oath as the new CM.</p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | From Himanta Biswa Sarma to Gaurav Gogoi: How key candidates performed .<p>Although, BJP registered its best performance with Sarma as the leader, the party has not yet made it clear whether he will be the next CM or not. This created speculations about a change given the fact that the party had replaced Sarbananda Sonowal with Sarma as the Chief Minister after the victory in 2021. But party insiders insisted that Sarma will take oath for the second term but the decision will be made public by the high command. </p><p>BJP and its allies registerd the best performance with 102 seats (out of total 126 seats) while Congress faced its worst show with just 19 seats. Congress's ally Raijor Dal managed to win in two other seats. </p><p>BJP alone bagged 82 seats, 22 more than its tally in 2021, and two of its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front won in 10 other seats, respectively.</p><p>Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goel, accompanied by representatives of the Election Commission of India, on Wednesday submitted a list of the newly elected Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly to Governor Acharya, for the due constitution of the new Assam Legislative Assembly.</p>