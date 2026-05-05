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Assam Assembly Elections Results 2026 | Routed in assembly polls, opposition stares at survival crisis

Members of the six-party alliance will face questions about their strategy, leadership and relevance.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 05:02 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 05:02 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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