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Assam Assembly Polls 2026 FAQs | Documents that are valid ID proofs for voting

Voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, some alternative documents serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsElection FAQsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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