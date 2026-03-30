<p>Assam is all set to go on polling next month. Polling for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled for April 9. The votes will be counted and the results declared on May 4.</p><p><br>Ahead of the assembly polls, let us take a look at documents that are valid ID proofs for voting. </p><p>Many people, who will vote in these elections, may not possess physical copies of their voter ID cards. However, voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, some alternative documents serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.</p>.Assam Assembly elections 2026 FAQs: Here's how to change your address on voter ID card.<p>Here's a list of alternative documents that serve as valid ID proofs:</p><p>1. Aadhaar card</p><p>2. MGNREGA job card</p><p>3. Bank or post office passbooks with photographs</p><p>4. Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour</p><p>5. Driving license</p><p>6. PAN card</p><p>7. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR</p><p>8. Passport</p><p>9. Pension documents with photograph</p><p>10. Service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or public sector undertakings, public limited companies</p><p>11. Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs</p><p>12. Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.</p>