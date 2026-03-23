<p>Jorhat: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gauarav-gogoi">Gaurav Gogoi</a> on Monday filed his nomination papers from Jorhat assembly seat, making his electoral debut in the state polls.</p>.<p>Gogoi, who is also the deputy leader of the opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a>, visited religious places of all communities before starting his rally from Jorhat stadium.</p>.<p>The procession, which saw participation from a large number of people, concluded at the district commissioner’s office after around three hours.</p>.<p>Congress is part of the six-party opposition alliance comprising the Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiyatabadi Party (AJP), CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).</p>.<p>Supporters of the alliance partners, along with their respective flags, were seen as part of the procession.</p>.<p>Gogoi told reporters before filing his nomination that the upcoming assembly election was an "opportunity to cleanse Assam politics".</p>.<p>"During the last few years, politics in the state has stooped to a very low level, for which we feel ashamed when we are in other parts of the country", he said.</p>.<p>He urged people to take "collective responsibility" to help cleanse society and politics.</p>.<p>''A Congress government will also ensure that all women will get the benefits of the various schemes without having to attend any party meeting or rallies'', he said.</p>.<p>Gogoi alleged that the BJP was insulting women by forcing beneficiaries to attend rallies and meetings organised by the party.</p>.BJP in Assam is Congress led by Himanta with saffron label: Gaurav Gogoi.<p>"Funds for various schemes belong to the government and not to any political party. However, to benefit from these schemes, women are forced to attend meetings and listen to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tagsbjp">BJP</a> leaders on Sundays. This is an insult to them," he said.</p>.<p>He promised to fulfil the aspirations of the people and build a ''new and developed'' Assam.</p>.<p>Gogoi set out early to offer prayers at Jorhat Gurudwara, Burhi Gosain Devalaya, Macharhat Namghar, Tarajan Masjid and the Jail Road Church.</p>.<p>The Jorhat MP also visited his family home in Nazir Ali area and offered prayers before the portrait of his father and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.</p>.<p>He will engage in a direct fight with veteran BJP politician and sitting MLA Hitendranath Goswami, who has represented the seat for five terms -- thrice consecutively since 1991 as an AGP candidate and twice since 2016 for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/safforn">saffron</a> party.</p>.<p>The last date for filing of nomination papers is on Monday, while the documents would be scrutinised on March 24, and the last date for withdrawal is March 26.</p>.<p>Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held on April 9, and the votes will be counted on May 4.</p>