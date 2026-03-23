Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assam Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi makes electoral debut in Assembly polls, files nomination from Jorhat

Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP was insulting women by forcing beneficiaries to attend rallies and meetings organised by the party.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 11:49 IST
India NewsAssamIndia PoliticsGaurav GogoiJorhatElectoral CommissionAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us