Assam government to transfer Rs 9,000 each to 40 lakh women ahead of Assembly elections

<p>Guwahati: With Assembly elections just a few weeks away, BJP-led government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam </a>has decided to transfer Rs 9,000 each to 40 lakh women beneficiaries of its flagship "Arunodoi" scheme on March 10, a move described by the Opposition parties as "enticement" to influence women voters. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Sunday announced that Rs. 3,600 crores would be transferred to bank accounts of the women beneficiaries in a single day on March 10, which will also be a "history" for Assam. </p> .Assam Assembly Elections 2026-27 |Congress, three other opposition parties to campaign together.<p>Sarma in January announced that Rs. 8,000 would be transferred to the beneficiaries of the "Arunodoi" on February 20. The same, however, was postponed. This included monthly financial assistance of Rs. 1,250 for four months, January to April, while additional Rs. 3,000 was announced as "Rongali Bihu gift." </p><p>Sarma on Sunday said the additional amount was enhanced from Rs. 3,000 to Rs.4,000, thus taking the total amount to Rs. 9,000. </p><p>Sarma said the money would be disbursed during formal functions to be organised at the panchayat level as well as at the village council level in districts under autonomous councils. </p> .<p>The Opposition Congress, however, questioned why Sarma government decided to transfer the money just ahead of the elections. The party said BJP was offering "enticement" to woo the women voters. </p><p>The "Arunodoi" scheme was launched in 2020, months ahead of Assembly elections in 2021 and initially Rs. 830 per month was given. The amount was later enhanced to Rs. 1,000 and then to Rs. 1,250. Sarma, who became the CM in May 2021, also announced to further enhance the amount. BJP came to power in Assam in 2016. </p><p>Assembly elections in Assam are likely to be conducted just before the Rongali Bihu, Assam's largest annual cultural festival.</p>