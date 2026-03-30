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Assembly Elections 2026 | Assam saw long span of instability, but things changed in past decade: PM Modi

The prime minister said BJP workers must remind people how the Congress 'used to make agreements only on paper to create headlines and mislead people'.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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