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Assembly Elections 2026 | Assam set for 'identity clash' tomorrow, 722 candidates to lock horns for 126 seats

Polling will be conducted between 7am and 5pm.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:25 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsAsom Gana ParishadBodoland Peoples FrontAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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