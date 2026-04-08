<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> is all set for a single-phase Assembly polls on Thursday to elect its all 126 legislators with the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress terming it a "clash of identity." </p><p>The Election Commission said preparations are complete for conducting the polls in 31,490 polling stations with elaborate security arrangements.</p><p>Polling will be conducted between 7am and 5pm.</p><p>The high voltage campaign that witnessed rhetoric and personal attacks ended on Tuesday.</p><p>On the eve of the polling, political parties appealed to the voters to cast their votes while keeping the ideology that they stand for in mind. </p>.Assam Assembly elections 2026: How Assam voted in the past?.<p>The ruling BJP claimed that a vote for them would mean continuation of works for protection of identity and development, which they commenced in 2016. The Congress urged people to vote for a change. For BJP, it is a fight against the perceived threat from the Muslim migrants from Bangladesh. Congress, on the other hand, claims that a vote for them would restore "Bor Axom" (greater Assam) of unity and secularism."</p><p><strong>The poll battle</strong> </p><p>The main battle is likely to be between BJP and its allies <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asom-gana-parishad">Asom Gana Parishad</a> (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Congress-led front of six Opposition parties. The Opposition camp includes Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, two regional outfits trying to make a mark in the state politics. </p><p>The Congress, however, faced another setback on Wednesday when Suren Daimari, its candidate in Udalguri Assembly constituency, resigned citing lack of support from the party. An official in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, however, said Daimari's name would remain in the EVMs as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Five factors that will affect the results.<p>Eyes will also remain on Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, which is contesting the polls on its own after a long time. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the NDA, is also contesting the polls on its own in all 15 Assembly seats in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (five districts). The UPPL and BJP had contested the 2021 polls together but the ties soared after the saffron party re-inducted the BPF, its rival in Bodoland into the NDA, recently. </p><p><strong>International observers</strong></p><p>A 15-member foreign delegates from Angola, Egypt, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Benin and Croatia reached Assam on Wednesday to witness the Assembly elections. The delegation is visiting as part of the International Election Visitors Programme. </p><p>"The visit aims to provide the international observers with an opportunity to closely witness and understand India's electoral processes," said a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Assam. They will witness the polling in Kamrup and Kamrup Metro (Guwahati) districts. </p><p><strong>Assam</strong></p><p><strong>Total seats</strong>: 126</p><p><strong>Candidates</strong>: 722 (female: 59, male: 663)</p><p><strong>Voters</strong>: 25,05,4463 (female: 12,52,2593, male: 12,53,1552, Third gender: 318)</p><p><strong>Polling stations</strong>: 31,490</p>