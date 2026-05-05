Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assembly Elections 2026 | Assam verdict puts stamp of approval on Himanta Biswa Sarma, the leader

Many considered the elections a test of Sarma's leadership, given that it was his first electoral battle as chief minister.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 20:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 20:53 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us