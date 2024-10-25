BJP worker killed in clash with Congress members ahead of bypolls in Assam

<p>Guwahati: A BJP worker who was allegedly attacked on Thursday by supporters of the Opposition Congress ahead of the Assembly bypolls died on Friday. </p><p>The victim, Bipul Saikia, was part of a processon organised for BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Samaguri Assembly seat, where Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain is seen as the front runner. </p><p>Saikia, along with 15 others sustained injuries in the clash that took place with Congress workers, who also brought out a procession. Tanzil, the son of Lok Sabha member and former Assam Minister Rakibul Hussain, was returning with his supporters after filing his nomination papers. Rakibul was elected from Samaguri four times before he was elected to Lok Sabha from Dhubri. </p>.Assam Assembly bypolls: Partners call Congress 'traitor' as it refuses to share seats.<p>"A group of Congress supporters took away the life of Bipul Saikia, loyal activist of Bharatiya Janata Party.Those responsible for this dangerous violent act will be brought under trial immediately and ensure their severe punishment. I strongly condemn the attack on democracy by Congress," Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said on Friday in a social media post.</p><p>The Congress, on the other hand, blamed the BJP supporters for the clash.</p><p>Bypolls for five constituencies—Samaguri, Behali, Dhalai, Bongaigaon and Sidli—are scheduled on November 13. The seats fell vacant after the MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. The BJP is contesting in Dhalai, Behali and Samaguri while it is supporting candidates of its allies, AGP and UPPL in Bongaigaon and Sidli, respectively. The BJP and its allies had won four seats in 2021 Assembly polls while Rakibul from the Congress was elected from Samaguri. The Congress, on the other hand, has named candidates for all the five seats going up for grabs.</p><p>The atmosphere in the run up to the bypolls has become charged as the battle is being seen as a semi-final for the Assembly elections in 2026.</p>