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Assam Assembly Elections 2026| CAA sparks anxiety among Hindu Bengalis

Assam had witnessed a strong anti-CAA agitation, during which five people were killed in police firing
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssam politicsAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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