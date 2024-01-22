Cong yatra in Assam: Rahul not allowed to visit Sankardeva's birthplace; party blames PM

The 67-day yatra, which began in conflict-hit Manipur on January 14, re-entered Assam on Sunday after two-days in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress on Sunday said senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, president of the party's Assam unit, Bhupen Kumar Borah and some other workers were attacked by "BJP goons" in Sonitpur district in North Assam, sharing a boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.

As Gandhi's convoy began its journey on Monday morning towards Bardowa after the night halt at Rupohi in Nagaon, it was stopped at Haiborgaon, the former Congress chief sat on the road for about two hours in protest. Many, mostly women, also sat around him and chanted naam, the lyrical prayers propagated by Sankardev. A video shared by Congress showed some of them also chanting Raghupati Ragabha Raja Ram...

"What mistake have I made?" Rahul was heard asking the police personnel blocking his way. Gandhi told reporters that he was invited to the monastery on January 11 but the permission was cancelled by the authorities of the monastery on Sunday, under pressure from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

At around 9.30am, Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi and local Congress MLA Sivamoni Bora visited the monastery and paid obeisance on behalf of Gandhi. The Yatra later proceeded as per the schedule and entered neighbouring Meghalaya. It will re-enter Assam on Tuesday.

Condemning the development, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal said, "We have entered a new phase of democracy where BJP will decide who should go to a temple and at what time. The dictatorial regime must realise that its days are numbered. People of India will not allow such authoritarianism."

Later when asked by reporters in Guwahati, the Assam CM said, "today is the day to talk about Lord Ram, let's talk about Ravana tomorrow or day after."

Although Congress stressed that there are no political reasons behind Gandhi's plan to visit the Vaishnavite monastery, political observers in Assam believe that Gandhi was trying to showcase a different facet of Hinduism and counter BJP's Hindutva politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections.