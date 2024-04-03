Congress is like an old note now which is of no use: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday remarked that the remaining members of the Congress would also join the BJP if their leader, Rahul Gandhi, comes to the state for campaigning.

"I want Rahul Gandhi to come and campaign in the state so that those still left in Congress will also join BJP," the chief minister said, referring to the recent trend of several leaders and members of the grand old party joining the saffron party.

Rahul came to Assam once (referring to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in January) and after that so many Congress members joined the BJP, Sarma said.

''If he comes again, I will not have to make any effort and many more will join us'', he said.