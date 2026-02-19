<p>Guwahati: Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam-assembly-elections-2026">Assam assembly elections</a>, Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi-vadra">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> released a 20-point 'charge sheet' against the BJP-led state government in Guwahati, accusing the administration of indulging in corruption and using its machinery to instill fear among the minorities on Thursday.</p>.<p>This comes at a time when Vadra, chairperson of the party’s candidate screening committee for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> polls is on a two-day visit to the state.</p>.<p>The party alleged that the ruling government did not keep its promise of granting ST status to six indigenous communities, and also failed to increase the daily wage of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tea-garden-worker">tea garden workers</a> to Rs 351 during its decade-long regime.</p>.Congress initiates candidate selection process; Priyanka Gandhi to lead Assam screening committee.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> also charged the BJP-led government with "rampant corruption". </p>.<p>It accused the current Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a>, his close ministers and their family members of "accumulating wealth illegally". </p><p><em>(<strong>With PTI Inputs)</strong></em></p>