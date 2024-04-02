Criminal cases against four candidates in first phase of LS polls in Assam

Guwahati: Four candidates, including Congress nominees Gaurav Gogoi and Premlal Ganju, in the fray for the first phase of Assam Lok Sabha polls on April 19 have criminal cases pending against them though none have been convicted, according to affidavits submitted by them at the time of filing of nomination papers.

Besides Gogoi and Ganju, Sonitpur's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contestant Rishiraj Kaundinya and Kaziranga's Bharatiya Gana Parishad candidate Sailen Chandra Malakar also have criminal cases, related to corruption and cheating respectively, pending against them.

There are 35 candidates in the fray for the April 19 first phase polls to five Lok Sabha constituencies of Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga and Sonitpur.

Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha and party candidate from Jorhat seat has a case filed against him at the Basistha police station in Kamrup (Metro) district under various sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 during the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati on January 23, 2024.

Gogoi has been accused of disobedience to a legal order of public servant, violation of permission and obstruction to government servants while discharging their legal duties and assault on government servants during the yatra.