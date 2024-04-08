Rahul irritates people, unaware of sensitivities of states: Assam CM

Titabor (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that an 'exodus' of Congress leaders began after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through the state.

In an interview with PTI at Titabor in Jorhat district, Sarma slammed Gandhi for raking up topics such as caste census and Manipur violence in Assam without having a proper briefing on the ground situation.

He claimed that more leaders of the grand old party will join the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

"During 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', he (Gandhi) did a lot of (political) harakiri on the roads. People, including Congress leaders, got very offended. That helped us a lot," Sarma said when asked if the yatra would have any impact on Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Sarma claimed the exodus from Congress started after the yatra and it is continuing.

"Rahul doesn't know the culture of a state. He doesn't study or discuss with his colleagues. He comes and irritates people. If we go to a state, we will have a proper briefing like who are the cultural icons, what things are to be said or not to be said and what are the sensitivities of that state," he added.