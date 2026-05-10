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Assembly Elections 2026 | Himanta Biswa Sarma elected leader by NDA MLAs in Assam, to take oath as CM for second term on Tuesday

Sarma has emerged as BJP's one of the biggest Hindutva faces and the brand got a boost due to several steps and schemes implemted targeting the Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 06:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaNDAAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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