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Hindutva's Northeast commander, Himanta Biswa Sarma faces leadership test

The ruling Congress was in disarray, with dissension between CM Tarun Gogoi and his long-time lieutenant and election strategist, Himanta, reaching its peak.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 23:09 IST
India NewsAssamIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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