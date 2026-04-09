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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Polling begins for all constituencies in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Hello readers, voters in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will cast their ballots today in single‑phase Assembly elections across 296 constituencies in the two states and the Union Territory. Polling for 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry follows high‑stake battle for power. Let's see how the voters could reshape political equations across these three different regions. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 02:53 IST
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Highlights
08:1309 Apr 2026

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | We will come back with more than 100 seats: V D Satheesan

08:0709 Apr 2026

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Vote for change; polls about eradicating corruption, hatred: Rahul Gandhi to people of Assam

07:0809 Apr 2026

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Polling begins for all constituencies in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

08:2309 Apr 2026

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | This is a very important day for Kerala. BJP has done solidly well: Suresh Gopi

08:1909 Apr 2026

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Kerala BJP president and candidate from Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar casts his vote at polling station in Thiruvananthapuram

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@ANI</p></div>

Credit: X/@ANI

08:1809 Apr 2026

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Amid tight security, voting begins across Puducherry, in its enclaves including Karaikal

08:1709 Apr 2026

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote in Kannur

08:1409 Apr 2026

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Polling under way in Assam

Published 09 April 2026, 01:38 IST
India NewsKeralaAssamNarendra ModiHimanta Biswa SarmaPinarayi VijayanPuducherryN RangasamyPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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