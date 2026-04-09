LIVE Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Polling begins for all constituencies in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Hello readers, voters in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will cast their ballots today in single‑phase Assembly elections across 296 constituencies in the two states and the Union Territory. Polling for 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry follows high‑stake battle for power. Let's see how the voters could reshape political equations across these three different regions. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!