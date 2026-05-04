<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> thanked voters for handing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> a sweeping mandate in the state assembly elections on Monday, calling it a reflection of the government’s performance and Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> focus on development in the Northeast.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Sarma described the result as historic, saying, “It is an unprecedented victory for a ruling alliance. It is for the first time that the BJP has secured a majority in the state.”</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commisssion">Election Commission</a> data, the BJP won 62 seats and was leading in 20 constituencies. Its ally, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), secured seven seats and was ahead in three, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won four seats and was leading in six.</p>.<p>The alliance, therefore, crossed the three-digit mark in the 126-member assembly.</p>.<p>Sarma attributed the victory to governance and development initiatives, asserting that the electorate had endorsed the NDA’s performance in the state.</p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | NDA set to form government for third successive term.<p>Taking aim at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, which is unlikely to cross the 20-seat mark, Sarma said, “People have punished them for politicising singer Zubeen Garg’s death.”</p>.<p>The Chief Minister also made a controversial claim regarding the composition of the Opposition, stating, “Barring one or two, there will be no Hindu MLAs in the Opposition,” and urged “good” Hindu Congress leaders to join the BJP to secure the state’s future and counter what he described as the “aggression” of “Bangladeshi Miyas”.</p>.<p>He further asserted, “India will remain a Hindu nation till the Sun and the Moon exists.”</p>.<p>Earlier, reacting to the results on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>, Sarma posted, “Hat-trick with a century!” as the NDA headed for a decisive victory in the state.</p>