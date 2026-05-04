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'Jab tak suraj-chand rahega, Bharat hindu rashtra rahega': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma attributed the victory to governance and development initiatives, asserting that the electorate had endorsed the NDA’s performance in the state.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:56 IST
India NewsAssamIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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