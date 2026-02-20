Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

'Oher side rattled': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi defends Gaurav Gogoi against Assam CM's allegations

The statement was made amid the ongoing controversy, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma has been constantly alleging Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife of having 'Pakistan links.'
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 06:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 06:28 IST
India NewsAssamPriyanka Gandhi VadraGaurav Gogoi

Follow us on :

Follow Us