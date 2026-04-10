Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Record voter turnout in Assam, Puducherry; 78% polling in Kerala

The turnout is likely to go up as the Election Commission compiles data from all polling stations.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 23:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 23:12 IST
India NewsvotersPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us