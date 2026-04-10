<p>Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on Thursday witnessed a higher voter turnout compared with the 2021 polls, with the truncated, post-SIR voters’ list playing a role in boosting the figures.</p>.<p>Assam reported its highest-ever turnout (in Assembly polls) of 85.64 per cent, surpassing the previous record of 84.67 per cent in 2016. In 2021, the state reported a polling of 82.04 per cent.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Women outnumber men as state sees record 85.51% polling, parties see green in higher turnout.<p>Kerala reported a polling of 78.25 per cent, higher than the 76 per cent reported in 2021. Meanwhile, Puducherry also reported its highest-ever polling of 89.87 per cent, exceeding the previous high of 86.19% in 2011. </p>.<p>The turnout is likely to go up as the Election Commission compiles data from all polling stations.</p>