Sonowal's campaign trail: Paying obeisance at 'namghar', highlighting BJP's initiatives

Chabua-Lahowal (Assam): Paying obeisance at the local 'namghar' (traditional Vaishnav prayer hall), playing the drum with artistes welcoming him at a rally and highlighting BJP's initiatives for the people are all a part of the day’s campaign for Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal contesting from Assam's Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat.

The Dibrugarh constituency in Upper Assam constituency comprises of 10 assembly segments in two districts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Sonowal has been campaigning extensively to reach out to the diverse electorate ranging from tea garden workers, women, farmers, urban traders, students, senior citizens and even the disabled people of his constituency.

"I begin connecting with people right from 6:30 am which continues till midnight and this is my normal routine. My campaign is not only about holding public rallies but about reaching out to the diverse sections of my constituency," Sonowal told PTI in an interview before commencing his campaign for the day.

Besides, people from many organisations, including panchayats, citizen groups, student organisations, farmers and others come to meet and the 'target is to connect with as many voters as we can during the day', the BJP candidate and Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways and Ayush said.

The workers of BJP and alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad are also working day and night to connect with the voters, he added.