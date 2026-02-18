Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Those joining BJP became insignificant: Assam Congress chief on Bhupen Borah's plan to switch sides

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the fight in the upcoming assembly elections will be between the 'real Congress and old Congress'
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 11:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 11:09 IST
India NewsIndian politcsGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us