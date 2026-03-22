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Trinamool announces 2nd candidates list for Assam; withdraws state senior VP's name

The latest list has named seven party candidates, while the first one had 11 nominees.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:24 IST
CongressAssamTMCTrinamool CogressAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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