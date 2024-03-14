'We don't want to win in Dhubri': Himanta on Muslim-dominated LS constituency

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said BJP does not want to win in Dhubri in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituency in western Assam, from where AIUDF Chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has been elected thrice in a row, since 2009.

"We will win in 13 out of 14 seats, except in Dhubri," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati. When asked why he did not count Dhubri, Sarma said, "We don't want to win there. Whether they offer garlands or criticise me, we don't want to win there. I will not even go there to campaign. But we will focus on four Assembly seats under Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, where we have the chance to win," Sarma said.