'We don't want to win in Dhubri': Himanta on Muslim-dominated LS constituency

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said BJP does not want to win in Dhubri in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituency in western Assam, from where AIUDF Chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has been elected thrice in a row, since 2009.
"We will win in 13 out of 14 seats, except in Dhubri," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati. When asked why he did not count Dhubri, Sarma said, "We don't want to win there. Whether they offer garlands or criticise me, we don't want to win there. I will not even go there to campaign. But we will focus on four Assembly seats under Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, where we have the chance to win," Sarma said.
Sarma's statement came despite the fact that Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), BJP's regional ally, has named Javed Islam as its candidate for Dhubri Lok Sabha seat. The contest, however, is likely to be between Ajmal and Congress MLA and former minister Rakibul Hussain, who has been fielded by Congress in Dhubri for the first time. Hussain, who was a colleague of Sarma in Congress in Tarun Gogoi-led government, hails from Nagaon in Central Assam. Hussain, in fact, had sought a ticket from Nagaon, where Congress fielded sitting Lok Sabha member and another former minister Pradyot Bordoloi.
Sarma's comment, however, led the Opposition Congress to reiterate their allegation that Sarma has 'secret understanding' with Ajmal. A Congress leader said Sarma continues to target Ajmal to polarize voters in favour of BJP in other constituencies while he extends help to ensure Ajmal's victory in Dhubri. Ajmal-led AIUDF is likely to field candidates in three seats.
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won in nine while Congress bagged three and Ajmal was re-elected for the third term in Dhubri. An independent candidate, Naba Kumar Sarania was elected from ST-reserved Kokrajhar constituency.
(Published 14 March 2024, 17:16 IST)