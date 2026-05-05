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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Why Gaurav & his Ahom card faltered for Congress?

Congress insiders in Assam blamed Gaurav's inexperience as the main reason behind the party's worst performance and defeat for the third straight term.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 20:59 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 20:59 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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