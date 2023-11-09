Assembly elections 2023: A look at per capita income of five poll-bound states

Per capita income is an important aspect to assess the development of a state. As the country's per capita Net National Income at constant prices (2011-12) increased from Rs 72,805 in 2014-15 to Rs 98,374 in 2022-23, let us take a look at the per capita income of the five poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

While all the five states has shown an increasing trend in the last three years (2020-21 to 2022-23), Telangana currently tops the list among them. Also, Telangana's per capita income witnessed the highest rise in the last three years.