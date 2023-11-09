JOIN US
Homeelections

Assembly elections 2023: A look at per capita income of five poll-bound states

While all five states has shown an increasing trend in the last three years 2020-21 to 2022-23, Telangana currently tops the list of per capita income among these poll-bound states.
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 10:45 IST

Per capita income is an important aspect to assess the development of a state. As the country's per capita Net National Income at constant prices (2011-12) increased from Rs 72,805 in 2014-15 to Rs 98,374 in 2022-23, let us take a look at the per capita income of the five poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

While all the five states has shown an increasing trend in the last three years (2020-21 to 2022-23), Telangana currently tops the list among them. Also, Telangana's per capita income witnessed the highest rise in the last three years.

Rise in per capita income from 2020-21 to 2022-23

Madhya Pradesh per capita income rose from Rs 1,03,654 to Rs 1,40,583.

Chhattisgarh per capita income rose from Rs 1,04,788 to Rs 1,33,898.

Rajasthan per capita income rose from Rs 1,15,122 to Rs 1,56,149.

Telangana per capita income rose from Rs 2,25,687 to Rs 3,08,732.

Mizoram per capita income saw a minimal rise from Rs 1,87,838 (2020-21) to Rs 1,88,839 (2021-22). There is no official data for Mizoram in 2022-23

(Published 09 November 2023, 10:45 IST)
