Poll bouncers of semi-finals

Spin Master
Jairam Ramesh is a wordsmith and he seeks to find positives in his party's defeat. What if Congress lost in three states, it may win Lok Sabha and he has history to back his theory! He reminds, 20 years ago, the party lost similarly in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan while winning Delhi. But within a few months, he says, Congress bounced back and went on to emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha and form the government. Ramesh insists that Congress is preparing for the upcoming LS elections with hope, confidence and a firm sense of resolve and resilience.
Black Horse
BJP won three states but there is not much clarity on who will helm the affairs. Shivraj Singh Chouhan may return to CM's residence again but what about others. All eyes, however, are in Rajasthan with a question -- will Vasundhara Raje get the nod? If not she, who else? One name that is speculated is that of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Party people claim his invisible hand was in play in certain decisions on party appointments in the recent past.
History Undone
Bhupesh Baghel missed creating history for Congress this time. If he had won, he would have become the first Chief Minister after Tarun Gogoi to return to power in recent times. Gogoi had returned to power in 2011. Also in Chhattisgarh, potential Chief Minister aspirants have bitten the dust. TS Singhdeo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Deepak Baij lost the elections. Only Charandas Mahant won this time along with Baghel.
Left Voice
CPI will open its account in Telangana Assembly this time winning Kothagudem seat. It will be the only seat a Left party will be winning this time. CPI(M) lost its two sitting seats in Rajasthan – Bhadra by 1,132 votes where Congress polled 3,771 votes and Dungargarh where it came third after Congress, which lost the poll by 8,125 votes. CPI(M) polled 9,192 votes. If Congress votes defeated CPI(M) in Bhadra, it was vice versa in Dungargarh.