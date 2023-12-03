Poll bouncers of semi-finals

Spin Master

Jairam Ramesh is a wordsmith and he seeks to find positives in his party's defeat. What if Congress lost in three states, it may win Lok Sabha and he has history to back his theory! He reminds, 20 years ago, the party lost similarly in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan while winning Delhi. But within a few months, he says, Congress bounced back and went on to emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha and form the government. Ramesh insists that Congress is preparing for the upcoming LS elections with hope, confidence and a firm sense of resolve and resilience.