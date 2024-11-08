Home
LIVE
Assembly Election Updates Live | Rahul slams Fadnavis over 'red book' remark; Modi to hold first public meeting in Maharashtra today

Hello readers! With Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls around the corner, all parties have geared themselves up for the ultimate power battle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a total of nine rallies this week in Maharashtra. Meanwhile Congress too has planned to hold a couple of public meetings across the western state in the run-up to the elections. Track DH for all the latest updates on Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 04:39 IST

08:3408 Nov 2024

'This thinking of BJP is insult to Constitution maker': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Fadnavis' 'naxal' remarks

08:3408 Nov 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) releases manifesto; promises free education, scrapping of Dharavi project

08:3408 Nov 2024

Ajit Pawar takes out road show in support of Nawab Malik, Sana Malik

10:0908 Nov 2024

BJP rattled by the crowd that is gathering in the rallies of Kalpamna Soren: JMM leader Manoj Pandey

09:3408 Nov 2024

Ajit Pawar says he didn’t seek PM’s rally as Baramati contest is within family

09:3408 Nov 2024

The CM keeps using derogatory words because he knows that on November 23, his govt is going to be voted out: BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's remark on BJP leaders

09:3408 Nov 2024

We will go door to door and make the people aware of the policies of Congress, emphasise staying united because 'batenge toh katenge': Kirit Somaiya

08:3408 Nov 2024

Published 08 November 2024, 03:10 IST
