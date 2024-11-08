Assembly Election Updates Live | Rahul slams Fadnavis over 'red book' remark; Modi to hold first public meeting in Maharashtra today
Hello readers! With Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls around the corner, all parties have geared themselves up for the ultimate power battle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a total of nine rallies this week in Maharashtra. Meanwhile Congress too has planned to hold a couple of public meetings across the western state in the run-up to the elections. Track DH for all the latest updates on Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections!
Ajit Pawar says he didn’t seek PM’s rally as Baramati contest is within family
09:3408 Nov 2024
The CM keeps using derogatory words because he knows that on November 23, his govt is going to be voted out: BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's remark on BJP leaders
09:3408 Nov 2024
We will go door to door and make the people aware of the policies of Congress, emphasise staying united because 'batenge toh katenge': Kirit Somaiya
#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya says, "Congress has become the pre-1947 Muslim League... Congress is inciting the Muslims in the name of religion and has even said they would fulfil all their wishes... Even we will go door to door and make the people aware of the… pic.twitter.com/fLKbERkHkF