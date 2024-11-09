Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | MVA first opposed Ladki Bahin scheme, then stole it, says CM Eknath Shinde

NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature generally do not hold campaign rallies in smaller places, and hence Modi would not be coming to Baramati.

Pawar is contesting the November 20 state assembly elections from his Baramati seat.

Asked by reporters why he did not invite Modi to hold a public meeting in his support, Ajit said when leaders like Modi campaign, their rallies are organised at district headquarters, and not at tehsil places.