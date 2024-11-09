Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | MVA first opposed Ladki Bahin scheme, then stole it, says CM Eknath Shinde

Voters will get up to 20 per cent discounts in select shops, restaurants and multiplexes in Mumbai after showing the inked finger, Election Commission officials announced here on Friday. Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20. The initiative, aimed at encouraging voting, was being undertaken after holding discussions with associations of traders, multiplex owners and restaurant owners, said an official.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi included the Ladki Bahin Yojana of the Mahayuti government after the scheme became a hit with masses, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday. Addressing a poll rally in Shivajinagar here, the CM also said if the MVA government was not brought down in 2022, the state could have gone back by 10-15 years.
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday denied that he joined the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state to avoid investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, and also said he had never made any such admission. The case against him had been closed when he was part of the previous government and he and his colleagues sided with the BJP to ensure speedy development in their constituencies, he said.
NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature generally do not hold campaign rallies in smaller places, and hence Modi would not be coming to Baramati.
Pawar is contesting the November 20 state assembly elections from his Baramati seat.
Asked by reporters why he did not invite Modi to hold a public meeting in his support, Ajit said when leaders like Modi campaign, their rallies are organised at district headquarters, and not at tehsil places.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday accused the Congress of trying to divide Hindus for vote bank politics and urged people to stay united to thwart such attempts.
He also raised concerns about rising Bangladeshi infiltration and warned that if unchecked, it would pose a grave threat to women in the state.
"Congress wants to divide Hindus for vote bank politics. 'Ek rahoge to safe rahoge' (You will be safe if you remain united)," Sarma, who is also the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, said at a rally in Ranchi.