Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | MVA first opposed Ladki Bahin scheme, then stole it, says CM Eknath Shinde

The political pot is boiling in Jharkhand and Maharashtra with Assembly elections around the corner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his campaign on Friday for the crucial Maharashtra assembly polls with unity message of 'Ek hai, toh safe hai', building on his party colleague and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge to katenge' slogan. Modi dared Congress allies in Maharashtra to get party MP Rahul Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes in praise of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, whose contributions to the country, he said, were unparalleled. Meanwhile, asserting that 'state-sponsored infiltration' was a serious threat to Jharkhand, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said India was not a 'dharmshala' where anyone can come and settle. Addressing an election rally in Ranchi, he accused the JMM-led ruling coalition of patronising infiltrators, and alleged that they were coming to the state, marrying tribal women by 'trapping them in the web of illusion'. Stay tuned to DH for latest Assembly elections related updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 02:53 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:2109 Nov 2024

Maharashtra polls: Restaurants, multiplexes, retailers to offer discounts for voters in Mumbai

08:2109 Nov 2024

MVA first opposed Ladki Bahin scheme, then stole it, says CM Shinde

08:2109 Nov 2024

Chhagan Bhujbal denies he joined BJP alliance because of ED cases against him

08:2109 Nov 2024

Maharashtra polls: Restaurants, multiplexes, retailers to offer discounts for voters in Mumbai

Voters will get up to 20 per cent discounts in select shops, restaurants and multiplexes in Mumbai after showing the inked finger, Election Commission officials announced here on Friday. Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20. The initiative, aimed at encouraging voting, was being undertaken after holding discussions with associations of traders, multiplex owners and restaurant owners, said an official. 

08:2109 Nov 2024

MVA first opposed Ladki Bahin scheme, then stole it, says CM Shinde

 The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi included the Ladki Bahin Yojana of the Mahayuti government after the scheme became a hit with masses, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday. Addressing a poll rally in Shivajinagar here, the CM also said if the MVA government was not brought down in 2022, the state could have gone back by 10-15 years.

08:2109 Nov 2024

Chhagan Bhujbal denies he joined BJP alliance because of ED cases against him

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday denied that he joined the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state to avoid investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, and also said he had never made any such admission. The case against him had been closed when he was part of the previous government and he and his colleagues sided with the BJP to ensure speedy development in their constituencies, he said.

08:2109 Nov 2024

Big leaders do not hold rally in tehsil places: Ajit on PM not campaigning in Baramati

NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature generally do not hold campaign rallies in smaller places, and hence Modi would not be coming to Baramati.

Pawar is contesting the November 20 state assembly elections from his Baramati seat.

Asked by reporters why he did not invite Modi to hold a public meeting in his support, Ajit said when leaders like Modi campaign, their rallies are organised at district headquarters, and not at tehsil places.

08:2109 Nov 2024

Ek rahoge to safe rahoge: Assam CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday accused the Congress of trying to divide Hindus for vote bank politics and urged people to stay united to thwart such attempts.

He also raised concerns about rising Bangladeshi infiltration and warned that if unchecked, it would pose a grave threat to women in the state.

"Congress wants to divide Hindus for vote bank politics. 'Ek rahoge to safe rahoge' (You will be safe if you remain united)," Sarma, who is also the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, said at a rally in Ranchi.

Published 09 November 2024, 02:53 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiNCPSharad PawarEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayJMMJharkhandDevendra FadnavisMVAAjit PawarHemant SorenShiv Sena (UBT)Champai SorenNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us