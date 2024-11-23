Home
Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE | Stage set for outcome of 'battle of ballots'; All eyes on Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Hello readers, the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections round out a very busy polling year in India and abroad. The nation saw the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, where Narendra Modi returned, but Modi 3.0 was nowhere close to a thumping victory as the BJP veteran relied on TDP and JD(U) support to form government. However, the saffron party has had great election luck since then, even beating anti-incumbency to clinch Haryana -- a state most pollsters had predicted would go to Congress. Now, as the NDA looks to keep the stellar form going in these polls, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will be hoping for an upset. Track the latest from the Jharkhand and Mahrashtra Assembly Elections only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 22:41 IST

16:5622 Nov 2024

I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win state polls, perform better than 2019: Cong's Mir

16:5622 Nov 2024

Exit polls do not reflect people's sentiment, MVA will win with comfortable majority: Chennithala

16:5622 Nov 2024

Who will be the next Maharashtra CM?

04:1122 Nov 2024

JMM seeks suspension of internet near counting centres in Jharkhand

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Friday night and demanded the suspension of internet services within 2 km radius of the counting centres, alleging that the BJP has deputed "highly qualified" electronic experts from other states.

04:1022 Nov 2024

Watch: Visuals from a counting centre in Dharavi

16:5622 Nov 2024

I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win state polls, perform better than 2019: Cong's Mir

AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday exuded confidence that the ruling alliance will return to power in Jharkhand with better numbers compared to the 2019 elections.

16:5622 Nov 2024

Exit polls do not reflect people's sentiment, MVA will win with comfortable majority: Chennithala

Maharashtra AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala rejected on Wednesday the exit polls on the possible outcome of the state assembly elections, asserting that Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to clinch a comfortable majority.

16:5622 Nov 2024

Who will be the next Maharashtra CM?

Whether the Maha Yuti retains control or the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins -- who will sit on the CM's chair is a critical question.

Published 22 November 2024, 22:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

