Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE | Stage set for outcome of 'battle of ballots'; All eyes on Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Hello readers, the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections round out a very busy polling year in India and abroad. The nation saw the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, where Narendra Modi returned, but Modi 3.0 was nowhere close to a thumping victory as the BJP veteran relied on TDP and JD(U) support to form government. However, the saffron party has had great election luck since then, even beating anti-incumbency to clinch Haryana -- a state most pollsters had predicted would go to Congress. Now, as the NDA looks to keep the stellar form going in these polls, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will be hoping for an upset. Track the latest from the Jharkhand and Mahrashtra Assembly Elections only with DH!
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 22:41 IST
JMM seeks suspension of internet near counting centres in Jharkhand
The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Friday night and demanded the suspension of internet services within 2 km radius of the counting centres, alleging that the BJP has deputed "highly qualified" electronic experts from other states.
Watch: Visuals from a counting centre in Dharavi
I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win state polls, perform better than 2019: Cong's Mir
AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday exuded confidence that the ruling alliance will return to power in Jharkhand with better numbers compared to the 2019 elections.
Exit polls do not reflect people's sentiment, MVA will win with comfortable majority: Chennithala
Maharashtra AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala rejected on Wednesday the exit polls on the possible outcome of the state assembly elections, asserting that Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to clinch a comfortable majority.
Who will be the next Maharashtra CM?
Whether the Maha Yuti retains control or the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins -- who will sit on the CM's chair is a critical question.
Published 22 November 2024, 22:35 IST