Hello readers, the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections round out a very busy polling year in India and abroad. The nation saw the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, where Narendra Modi returned, but Modi 3.0 was nowhere close to a thumping victory as the BJP veteran relied on TDP and JD(U) support to form government. However, the saffron party has had great election luck since then, even beating anti-incumbency to clinch Haryana -- a state most pollsters had predicted would go to Congress. Now, as the NDA looks to keep the stellar form going in these polls, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will be hoping for an upset. Track the latest from the Jharkhand and Mahrashtra Assembly Elections only with DH!