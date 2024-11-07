Assembly Elections 2024 Updates| Shiv Sena leader Gaikwad, who was shot at by BJP MLA, suspended for 'anti-party' activities

Bihar's Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, better known as Pappu Yadav, on Wednesday asserted that the JMM-led alliance government will be formed once again in Jharkhand on the basis of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ideology and the development model of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Purnea MP alleged that the BJP wants to form a government of capitalists in the state, not the government of tribals and Dalits.