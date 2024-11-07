Assembly Elections 2024 Updates| Shiv Sena leader Gaikwad, who was shot at by BJP MLA, suspended for 'anti-party' activities

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed his party colleague Mohan Prakash as a senior observer for the Vidarbha region for the November 20 assembly polls in Maharashtra. Prakash's appointment will take place with immediate effect, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal was quoted as saying in a press release.
Controversial Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan in Thane district, Mahesh Gaikwad, and nine other members of the ruling outfit have been suspended for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly election process.
Bihar's Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, better known as Pappu Yadav, on Wednesday asserted that the JMM-led alliance government will be formed once again in Jharkhand on the basis of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ideology and the development model of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
The Purnea MP alleged that the BJP wants to form a government of capitalists in the state, not the government of tribals and Dalits.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday termed the BJP a "showroom of lies and hatred".
He alleged that crores of rupees were being spent by the saffron party to spread hatred, social animosity and lies against him.
Sharing a report on X referring to "shadow political advertisement", Soren said, "I am not wrong when I say that the BJP is a showroom of lies and hatred."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that displacement on the pretext of industrialization or mining in Jharkhand would not be allowed unless the government frames a policy to ensure the volume of jobs to be given to locals.
Addressing a public meeting in support of JMM candidate Ganesh Mahali, who was pitted against former CM Champai Soren of the BJP in Seraikela assembly seat, Hemant Soren claimed that tribals owned majority of land in the state and the policies framed by the BJP government were aimed to grab their land.