Assembly Elections Live: BJP to fight 148 seats, Cong 103; no clarity on some as nomination filing ends in Maharashtra

Hello readers, filing of nominations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections ended yesterday and as things stand, BJP will be contesting 148 out of 288 seats in the western state that will see elections take place on November 20. There is some discontent among the Maha Yuti members with BJP reportedly criticising NCP for backing Nawab Malik, who'd initially filed a nomination from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar as an Independent, before saying he would be fighting on a NCP ticket. Malik's alleged links to Dawood Ibrahim has not gone down well with the saffron party but him contesting from this seat also spells trouble for I.N.D.I.A. partner Samajwadi Party, whose member has held the seat since 2009. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand -- where polling will take place on November 13 and 20 -- 634 candidates have filed their nominations for the second phase. Votes for both states will be counted on November 23. Track this and more for the latest from the elections, only with DH!