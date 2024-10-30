Home
Assembly Elections Live: BJP to fight 148 seats, Cong 103; no clarity on some as nomination filing ends in Maharashtra

Hello readers, filing of nominations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections ended yesterday and as things stand, BJP will be contesting 148 out of 288 seats in the western state that will see elections take place on November 20. There is some discontent among the Maha Yuti members with BJP reportedly criticising NCP for backing Nawab Malik, who'd initially filed a nomination from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar as an Independent, before saying he would be fighting on a NCP ticket. Malik's alleged links to Dawood Ibrahim has not gone down well with the saffron party but him contesting from this seat also spells trouble for I.N.D.I.A. partner Samajwadi Party, whose member has held the seat since 2009. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand -- where polling will take place on November 13 and 20 -- 634 candidates have filed their nominations for the second phase. Votes for both states will be counted on November 23. Track this and more for the latest from the elections, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 03:01 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

The nomination exercise for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls ended on Tuesday with a total of 634 candidates filing their papers, an election official said.

On Tuesday, as many as 297 aspirants submitted their documents to contest elections in 38 seats that would go to polls in the second phase on November 20. The scrutiny of papers is set to take place on Wednesday, while candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 1. (PTI)

In what comes as an embarrassment for the BJP, veteran politician Nawab Malik, who is part of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, on Tuesday, filed nomination papers from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency of Mumbai. 

The filing of nomination papers for the Maharashtra Assembly elections ended Tuesday evening as aspirants crossed over to allies and opponent camps to enter the fray.

Published 30 October 2024, 02:37 IST
