Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Cash seizure of Rs 1.98 Crores in Nashik, says district magistrate
Stone-pelting seems to be the new flavour in town, at least as far as the Maharashtra polls are concerned, with ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and an independent candidate being attacked on the last day of campaigning, yesterday. Voting is scheduled in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra on Nov. 20. Keep track of the latest updates, here on DH.
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 04:03 IST
It is clear that in Jharkhand 'bhagwa' is overpowering 'fatwa': Pratul Shah Deo
So far, Rs 1.98 Crores have been seized: Nashik DM Jalaj Sharma
Campaigning ends; voting on Nov 20
The election campaign for the Maharashtra assembly polls ended on Monday, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine hoping for a strong comeback.
Anil Deshmukh injured after car pelted with stones; NCP (SP) condemns attack and calls for probe
Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night, police said. The incident occurred around 8 pm when Deshmukh was returning to Katol...
Published 19 November 2024, 04:01 IST