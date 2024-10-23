“I have the experience and the confidence. I have emerged from the booth and I am happy that I can now contest for Lok Sabha… It’s not an election. It’s a by-election. (Lok Sabha LoP) Rahul Gandhi has forced them into another election. When Wayanad (in Kerala) was hit by landslide, no (Congress) representative was there to raise their (people's) issues,” says BJP candidate Navya Haridas who is contesting against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.