Elections LIVE| Congress workers in Wayanad express enthusiasm ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's nomination filing today

Hello Readers! The Shiv Sena on late Tuesday night released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, nominating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri -Panchpakhadi in Thane city and over half a dozen Cabinet members from their respective seats. On the other hand Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday evening, a day before marking her electoral debut by filing her nomination in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest political updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 04:10 IST

Highlights
08:3623 Oct 2024

Residents of South Pune warn the EC that they will boycott the polls unless their demands are met on the civic amenities.

08:0523 Oct 2024

They should have given ticket to someone local : Shehzad Poonawalla on Priyanka Gandhi's nomination from Wayand 

08:0523 Oct 2024

West Bengal bypolls: Congress announces candidates for six assembly constituencies

09:4023 Oct 2024

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has fixed Monday, 4th Nov 2024 at 10:30 am for the election of the Speaker of Legislative Assembly for Jammu & Kashmir: Raj Bhawan sources

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Credit: PTI Photo

09:3623 Oct 2024

Congress workers in Wayanad express their enthusiasm ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's nomination filing today

09:2323 Oct 2024

People are enthusiastic about Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature: Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan

“We are going to win with a majority. People are enthusiastic about Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature,” says Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan as party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra' is et to file her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll today.

08:3823 Oct 2024

When Wayanad (in Kerala) was hit by landslide, no (Congress) representative was there to raise their (people's) issues: BJP candidate Navya Haridas who is contesting against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

“I have the experience and the confidence. I have emerged from the booth and I am happy that I can now contest for Lok Sabha… It’s not an election. It’s a by-election. (Lok Sabha LoP) Rahul Gandhi has forced them into another election. When Wayanad (in Kerala) was hit by landslide, no (Congress) representative was there to raise their (people's) issues,” says BJP candidate Navya Haridas who is contesting against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

08:3623 Oct 2024

Published 23 October 2024, 03:06 IST
