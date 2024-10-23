Elections LIVE| Congress workers in Wayanad express enthusiasm ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's nomination filing today
Hello Readers! The Shiv Sena on late Tuesday night released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, nominating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri -Panchpakhadi in Thane city and over half a dozen Cabinet members from their respective seats. On the other hand Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday evening, a day before marking her electoral debut by filing her nomination in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest political updates.
People are enthusiastic about Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature: Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan
“We are going to win with a majority. People are enthusiastic about Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature,” says Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan as party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra' is et to file her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll today.
08:3823 Oct 2024
When Wayanad (in Kerala) was hit by landslide, no (Congress) representative was there to raise their (people's) issues: BJP candidate Navya Haridas who is contesting against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
“I have the experience and the confidence. I have emerged from the booth and I am happy that I can now contest for Lok Sabha… It’s not an election. It’s a by-election. (Lok Sabha LoP) Rahul Gandhi has forced them into another election. When Wayanad (in Kerala) was hit by landslide, no (Congress) representative was there to raise their (people's) issues,” says BJP candidate Navya Haridas who is contesting against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
08:3623 Oct 2024
Residents of South Pune warn the EC that they will boycott the polls unless their demands are met on the civic amenities.
#WATCH | Maharashtra Assembly Polls | Residents of South Pune, take a bold stance, warning the EC that they will boycott the polls unless their demands are met on the civic amenities. pic.twitter.com/uOMuFsDOuY