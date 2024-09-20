Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE | Kejriwal to join AAP's campaign in Haryana; Shah to flag off BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand today
Hello readers! Taking the campaigning for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) forward in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public programmes in the respective states on Friday. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will join the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20. He will have a hectic campaign schedule in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 5. Follow this space for the latest updates related to the 2024 Assembly elections.
Out on bail, Kejriwal to join AAP's poll campaign in Haryana with roadshow in Jagadhri
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will join the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said on Thursday.
PM to attend 'Vishwakarma' event, lay textile park foundation during Maharashtra visit today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday, where he will attend the first anniversary programme of 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha and also lay the foundation stone of a textile park in Amravati. During the 'PM Vishwakarma' programme to be held in Wardha around 11.30 am, PM Modi will release certificates and loans to the beneficiaries of this scheme, an official release said.
Shah to flag off BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand on Friday, party leaders said.
Shah was scheduled to arrive in Ranchi on Thursday night, but his itinerary has been revised, and he will land at the Deoghar airport around 11 am on Friday, they said.
Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said Shah would then travel to Sahebganj district's Bhognadih, the birthplace of the legendary Sido and Kanu who led the Santhal revolt in 1855.
BJP's Kishan Reddy says UT will run by Ambedkar's Constitution, not Jinnah's
Blaming the NC and Congress for nexus with Pakistan to implement neighbouring country's agenda in J&K, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the Union Territory will be governed by the Constitution of B R Ambedkar, not by Jinnah's constitution.