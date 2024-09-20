Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE | Kejriwal to join AAP's campaign in Haryana; Shah to flag off BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand on Friday, party leaders said.

Shah was scheduled to arrive in Ranchi on Thursday night, but his itinerary has been revised, and he will land at the Deoghar airport around 11 am on Friday, they said.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said Shah would then travel to Sahebganj district's Bhognadih, the birthplace of the legendary Sido and Kanu who led the Santhal revolt in 1855.

Source: PTI