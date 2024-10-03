Assembly Elections Live | Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Haryana today

The political atmosphere in the country is heating up with only two days remaining for the Haryana assembly elections, which is scheduled to take place on October 5, and the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls also lined up for November. As Priyanka Gandhi addressed a poll rally in Haryana yesterday where she urged the voters to elect Congress in the upcoming elections, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be addressing public meetings in Nuh and Mahendragarh in the state later today. Stay tuned to DH as we bring you all the latest updates on the assembly elections from the states in contention!