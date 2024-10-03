Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections Live | Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Haryana today

The political atmosphere in the country is heating up with only two days remaining for the Haryana assembly elections, which is scheduled to take place on October 5, and the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls also lined up for November. As Priyanka Gandhi addressed a poll rally in Haryana yesterday where she urged the voters to elect Congress in the upcoming elections, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be addressing public meetings in Nuh and Mahendragarh in the state later today. Stay tuned to DH as we bring you all the latest updates on the assembly elections from the states in contention!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 03:31 IST

Highlights
Stung by its defeat in direct duels with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections last year, the Congress in Haryana is treading with extreme caution in the last leg of the campaign to paper over differences within the state unit and create an inclusive overarching theme to win over communities outside its core support base.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous "vote bank politics" by supporting infiltrators at the expense of the state’s identity, culture, and heritage.

-PTI

In a setback to AAP ahead of Saturday's Haryana Assembly polls, the party's Nilokheri (reserve) seat candidate Amar Singh joined the Congress on Wednesday.

-PTI

Published 03 October 2024, 03:31 IST
