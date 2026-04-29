LIVE Assembly Elections 2026 Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Predictions for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry to be out today

With the high-octane Assembly Elections 2026 in four states - West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala - and one UT - Puducherry ending on April 29, all eyes are now on the exit poll results that will be out on Wednesday evening. The polls concluded with the second phase of voting in West Bengal on Wednesday. The last day of polling witnessed some dramatic scenes as the BJP alleged EVM tampering by TMC workers. Stay tuned for live updates on exit poll results with DH.