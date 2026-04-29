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Assembly Elections 2026 Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Predictions for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry to be out today

With the high-octane Assembly Elections 2026 in four states - West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala - and one UT - Puducherry ending on April 29, all eyes are now on the exit poll results that will be out on Wednesday evening. The polls concluded with the second phase of voting in West Bengal on Wednesday. The last day of polling witnessed some dramatic scenes as the BJP alleged EVM tampering by TMC workers. Stay tuned for live updates on exit poll results with DH.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 11:09 IST
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15:3429 Apr 2026
People wait in queues to cast votes during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

People wait in queues to cast votes during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

15:4329 Apr 2026
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Credit: PTI Photo

15:4729 Apr 2026
TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adikari campaigning in Bhabanipur, Kolkata.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adikari campaigning in Bhabanipur, Kolkata.

Credit: Jayanta Shaw

15:4929 Apr 2026
TVK founder Vijay

TVK founder Vijay

Credit: PTI Photo

15:5129 Apr 2026
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 29 April 2026, 10:38 IST
India Newsexit pollsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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