LIVE Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | Final showdown: Verdict day for 5 key battles

Hello Readers! After two months of intense electioneering, manifesto launches and sharp exchanges, it all comes down to today as the fate of four states and one Union Territory is sealed. In Tamil Nadu, a three-cornered contest between the DMK, AIADMK and TVK will decide who claims the chief minister’s chair. In West Bengal, the TMC will find out whether it retains power or if the BJP wrests control. Kerala, too, awaits its verdict, with questions over whether anti-incumbency will come into play or if the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF secures a third consecutive term. In Assam, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is eyeing a hat-trick, while in Puducherry, a keen contest is underway between the AINRC-BJP alliance and the DMK-Congress combine. Track the latest from the Assembly elections with DH!