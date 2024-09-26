Home
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | October 5 polls not merely BJP-Cong contest, but for overall welfare of Haryana, says Gadkari

Second phase of polling concluded in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday wherein nearly 40% of migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu cast their ballots. The polling was held at 24 stations set up in Jammu, Delhi and Udhampur. According to official figures, a total of 6,250 voters, including 3,514 men and 2,736 women, cast their ballots. The second phase of the assembly elections covered six districts -- three each in the Valley and the Jammu division. In this phase, 93 candidates were contesting in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam, 34 in Rajouri, 25 in Poonch, 21 in Ganderbal, and 20 in Reasi. Meanwhile, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo voters in their favour ahead of assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. While Maharashtra and Jharkhand will also go to polls in 2024, their schedules have not been announced yet. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates pertaining to Assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 02:48 IST

08:1726 Sep 2024

October 5 polls not merely BJP-Cong contest, but for overall welfare of Haryana: Gadkari

08:1726 Sep 2024

Jharkhand govt trying to change demography of state for political mileage: Ravi Kishan

08:1726 Sep 2024

J&K polls: Nearly 40% migrant Kashmiri Pandits turn out to vote in Jammu

08:1726 Sep 2024

Mahayuti has 208 MLAs, seat-sharing talks only on remaining 80 seats: BJP leader Shelar

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Wednesday claimed that seat-sharing formula among Maharashtra's Mahayuti allies was restricted to just 80 seats as the ruling coalition has the support of 208 MLAs and there was no need to discuss those assembly segments.

08:1726 Sep 2024

'Haryana will have Dalit deputy CM if INLD wins,' says ally Mayawati

Haryana will have a Dalit deputy chief minister if the BSP-INLD alliance comes to power after the October 5 polls, BSP supremo Mayawati said on Wednesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party president said that if the alliance wins, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala will be the chief minister and he will have two deputies.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Uchana in Jind on the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal. She also raised the demand for a caste census.

08:1726 Sep 2024

In letter to PM, J'khand CM says non-clearance Rs 1.36 lakh cr dues affecting state's development

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that coal companies did not clear the Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues despite the Supreme Court's order on mining dues, causing irreparable loss to the state and its people.

He demanded a direct debit of the amount from Coal India's account to the state of Jharkhand from the reserves in the Reserve Bank of India as was done in case of Jharkhand State Electricity Board dues to the DVC.

08:1726 Sep 2024

October 5 polls not merely BJP-Cong contest, but for overall welfare of Haryana: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the October 5 assembly elections are not merely a contest between the BJP and the Congress but for the overall welfare of the people of Haryana, for which his party was committed.

Highlighting the development works done in the country and Haryana during the last 10 years under the BJP-led government, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said this became possible as "Sahi sarkar aaye, Sahi policy bani (the right government came to power, and the right policies were adopted".

08:1726 Sep 2024

Jharkhand govt trying to change demography of state for political mileage: Ravi Kishan

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday accused the Jharkhand government of trying to change the demography of the state for political mileage.

Speaking to reporters in Panki area in Palamu district, the actor-turned-politician said that the BJP will not tolerate "appeasement politics".

"The 'love jihad' in Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand is a matter of concern for the majority, particularly the tribals, and installation of a BJP government in the state is necessary to stem the menace," he said.

Published 26 September 2024, 02:47 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalHaryanaJharkhandAtishiJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

