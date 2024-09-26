Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | October 5 polls not merely BJP-Cong contest, but for overall welfare of Haryana, says Gadkari

Haryana will have a Dalit deputy chief minister if the BSP-INLD alliance comes to power after the October 5 polls, BSP supremo Mayawati said on Wednesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party president said that if the alliance wins, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala will be the chief minister and he will have two deputies.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Uchana in Jind on the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal. She also raised the demand for a caste census.