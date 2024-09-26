Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | October 5 polls not merely BJP-Cong contest, but for overall welfare of Haryana, says Gadkari

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Wednesday claimed that seat-sharing formula among Maharashtra's Mahayuti allies was restricted to just 80 seats as the ruling coalition has the support of 208 MLAs and there was no need to discuss those assembly segments.
Haryana will have a Dalit deputy chief minister if the BSP-INLD alliance comes to power after the October 5 polls, BSP supremo Mayawati said on Wednesday.
The Bahujan Samaj Party president said that if the alliance wins, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala will be the chief minister and he will have two deputies.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Uchana in Jind on the occasion of the 111th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal. She also raised the demand for a caste census.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that coal companies did not clear the Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues despite the Supreme Court's order on mining dues, causing irreparable loss to the state and its people.
He demanded a direct debit of the amount from Coal India's account to the state of Jharkhand from the reserves in the Reserve Bank of India as was done in case of Jharkhand State Electricity Board dues to the DVC.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the October 5 assembly elections are not merely a contest between the BJP and the Congress but for the overall welfare of the people of Haryana, for which his party was committed.
Highlighting the development works done in the country and Haryana during the last 10 years under the BJP-led government, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said this became possible as "Sahi sarkar aaye, Sahi policy bani (the right government came to power, and the right policies were adopted".
BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday accused the Jharkhand government of trying to change the demography of the state for political mileage.
Speaking to reporters in Panki area in Palamu district, the actor-turned-politician said that the BJP will not tolerate "appeasement politics".
"The 'love jihad' in Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand is a matter of concern for the majority, particularly the tribals, and installation of a BJP government in the state is necessary to stem the menace," he said.