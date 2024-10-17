Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections LIVE | CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers at Valmiki Temple ahead of swearing-in

Hello readers! Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in once again following BJP third consecutive victory in the state assembly elections. Following that, top NDA leaders are set to old a meeting in Chandigarh. The political pot is brewing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand with assembly elections around the corner. The Congress on Wednesday appointed B K Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi and Mohan Markam as AICC senior coordinators for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of plundering Jharkhand for about 20 years since its creation and claimed that he tried to strengthen the roots of the state during his five-year tenure. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 04:29 IST

Highlights
09:1717 Oct 2024

After the swearing-in ceremony, there will be a meeting of NDA leaders in Chandigarh today: Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli

08:1717 Oct 2024

BJP plundered Jharkhand for 20 yrs: Hemant Soren

08:1717 Oct 2024

Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi declares third list of candidates

09:5917 Oct 2024

Goa CM Pramod Sawant arrives in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini

09:4217 Oct 2024

NCP-SP releases new campaign song,'Sharad Pawar again...!', ahead of polls

09:3517 Oct 2024

CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers at Valmiki Temple ahead of swearing-in

09:3517 Oct 2024

Heartfelt congratulations to all the BJP workers in Haryana: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu arrives for Haryana CM-elect Nayab Singh Saini’s swearing-in 

09:1717 Oct 2024

Published 17 October 2024, 03:47 IST
