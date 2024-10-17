Assembly Elections LIVE | CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers at Valmiki Temple ahead of swearing-in

Hello readers! Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in once again following BJP third consecutive victory in the state assembly elections. Following that, top NDA leaders are set to old a meeting in Chandigarh. The political pot is brewing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand with assembly elections around the corner. The Congress on Wednesday appointed B K Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi and Mohan Markam as AICC senior coordinators for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of plundering Jharkhand for about 20 years since its creation and claimed that he tried to strengthen the roots of the state during his five-year tenure. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.