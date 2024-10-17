Assembly Elections LIVE | CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers at Valmiki Temple ahead of swearing-in
Hello readers! Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in once again following BJP third consecutive victory in the state assembly elections. Following that, top NDA leaders are set to old a meeting in Chandigarh. The political pot is brewing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand with assembly elections around the corner. The Congress on Wednesday appointed B K Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi and Mohan Markam as AICC senior coordinators for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of plundering Jharkhand for about 20 years since its creation and claimed that he tried to strengthen the roots of the state during his five-year tenure. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates.
NCP-SP releases new campaign song,'Sharad Pawar again...!', ahead of polls
‘शरद पवार पुन्हा…!’
महाराष्ट्राच्या मनात स्वाभिमानी विचारांचा जागर करण्यासाठी ‘राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्ष- शरदचंद्र पवार’ पक्षाचे नवे प्रचारगीत प्रदर्शित करण्यात आले आहे. आगामी विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठीच्या रणांगणात ताकदीने लढणा-या प्रत्येकाच्या मनात ‘शरद पवार पुन्हा…!’ हे गीत… pic.twitter.com/XUB3cX9ic9
Heartfelt congratulations to all the BJP workers in Haryana: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu arrives for Haryana CM-elect Nayab Singh Saini’s swearing-in
VIDEO | "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the BJP workers in Haryana because this success has been achieved due to their hard work" says Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) as he arrives at Chandigarh Airport to attend Haryana CM-elect Nayab Singh… pic.twitter.com/pneUgi9itI
After the swearing-in ceremony, there will be a meeting of NDA leaders in Chandigarh today: Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli
#WATCH | Chandigarh: Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli says, "After the swearing-in ceremony in Panchkula, there will be a meeting of NDA leaders in Chandigarh today. CMs, Deputy CMs and senior leaders of NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the meeting..." pic.twitter.com/zH3j5FhKGB