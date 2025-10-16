<p>New Delhi: Congress on Thursday night announced its first list of 48 candidates, including 24 for the first phase, for the Bihar Assembly elections with state party chief Rajesh Ram and legislature party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan figuring in the list.</p>.<p>Though an official announcement on the seat sharing arrangement is awaited, Congress is likely to fight in 59 seats while giving another two from its quota to the India Inclusive Party. Of the 48 candidates so far named, five are women while four are Muslims.</p><p>Ram will be fighting from Kutumba to retain his seat while Khan is fielded from Kadwa. The party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress president Shiv Prakash Garib Das from Bacchwara from where I.N.D.I.A ally CPI has announced the candidature of Abdesh Kumar Rai, who lost the seat for just 737 votes last time.</p><p>Congress has also fielded Kaushlendra Kumar ‘Chote Mukhiya’ from Nalanda, where he had come second on Jantantrik Vikas Party ticket in 2020. He had pushed Congress to the third position in that seat five years ago. </p><p>The party has also given seats to candidates who have lost the elections in 2020 after a good fight while retaining a number of sitting MLAs. In 2020, Congress had fought 70 seats but could win only 19.</p>