<p>With the first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections inching closer, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday completed the announcement of its candidates for all 243 constituencies. </p><p>The NDA which comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Chirag Paswan-led LJP (RV), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), has not announced a CM face and there is no clarity over Nitish Kumar returning as the chief minister. </p><p>According to the agreed formula, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats, while HAM and RLM will field candidates in six constituencies each.</p><p>Prominent leaders whose fate will be sealed in the first phase of polls include deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary (Tarapur) and Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), both from the BJP, besides ministers Mangal Pandey (BJP) and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU).</p> .<p>The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11.</p><p>The counting of votes will take place on November 14.</p><p>Here is the complete list of NDA candidates. </p>